New Madison baseball team name to be determined by fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Minor League Baseball is officially coming to Madison. Ground was broken on the new stadium Saturday and now it's time to pick the team's name.

"Something space-related would be good though," said Steven Buckley. "The Rockets."

"Boy, I tell you what. It's so obvious to do something like 'The Rockets', but it's got to be something really cool," said Paul Senato.

For the next two weeks, fans are encouraged to submit their name suggestion along with an explanation of their name's significance to the community or region.

"My boyfriend came up with the best one, and they should totally use it," said Elizabeth Della Pella. "The Martians, the Madison Martians. It's alliterative, it has aliens in it and it's space themed. And it's perfect."

The top five to seven options will later be announced to give fans the opportunity to vote on their favorite name.

The fan who submits the chosen name will receive season tickets for the first five seasons, a team jersey, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch in the 2020 season.