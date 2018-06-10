× House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels weighs in on upcoming elections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The governor’s race is expected to heat up on the campaign trail. WHNT talked to Democratic leaders about what they want to see from the party as we approach November general election.

Gov. Kay Ivey was the clear winner of the Republican primary election last week. The next step is the faceoff in November between Ivey and Democratic nominee Walt Maddox. With Ivey’s support already strong, Democratic state lawmakers said it is vital for them to take a different approach in these types of races.

“Often times there are a percentage of people that really focus a lot on the ideological aspect of the parties,” said Anthony Daniels, house minority leader.

Daniels said this upcoming election can be a turning point.

“This election is extremely important because it’ll tell us, do we want to move forward in Alabama or do we want to stay the course and be on the course that we’re on now,” he stated.

Rep. Daniels said to win, Democrats must continue to prove they bring real solutions to the table, and court more moderate voters.

“It could be employment in certain areas. It could be the opioids crisis. It could be a number of issues,” said Rep. Daniels. “I think that Alabama deserves to have leaders and a leader that’s going to unite and not divide.”

Recently, Senator Doug Jones proved democrats are able to persevere in a deep red state. We asked him about this upcoming election.

“Every race is different. Every office is different. I think there’s a lot of momentum and a lot of energy out there,” said Sen. Jones.

It’s energy both parties want to and must capture in November.