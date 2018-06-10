Argument over loud music leads to fatal shooting in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Deputies say neighbors arguing over loud music led to a fatal shooting in Lauderdale County.

The incident happened Saturday night on Lauderdale County Road 110 in the Pine Haven Shores subdivision.

Sheriff’s office investigators say 47-year-old Michael Moore Watson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the victim confronted and assaulted a neighbor over loud music.

Deputies say when Watson turned towards a family member of the assault victim he was fatally shot.

No charges have been filed against the man who fired the gun. The case will be presented to an upcoming grand jury.