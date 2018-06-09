Volunteers gather to give back to the community on Serve Day

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Over 160 volunteers came together to give back to the community Saturday morning. Mount Zion Baptist Church hosted Serve Day 2018, to show some love to the community they said supported them through a hard year.

“In the wake of the tragedy, this community was so very kind to us, and loving toward us, so we want to give back love,” said Kevin Moore, the pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

Last year, dozens from the Mount Zion Baptist Church were on their way to the Atlanta airport for a mission trip to Botswana when the bus crashed, killing Sarah Harmening and injuring many others.

“Sarah had a remarkable heart for the Lord, Jesus Christ. She loved her Savior,” said Moore. “She believed in the resurrection, she believed in the gospel, and she was a remarkable servant of the Lord so we want to remember her by honoring her example. By doing the kinds of things she actively engaged in doing.”

Volunteers wore ‘Serve like Sarah’ shirts as they served their community.

“I work here everyday, and I feel a servant to my children,” said Renee Headen, the principal of Monrovia Elementary. “To see others that have nothing to do with the school, they’re not parents, they’re not teachers, but they are stakeholders in this community. And they volunteered their time to bless us. To bless this community, to bless the school, to bless the students here. I feel really blessed.”

Volunteers also worked at other local schools, fire departments, and built wheelchair ramps.