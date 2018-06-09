Ballcorps LLC owner Ralph Nelson talks baseball in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- The talk about minor league baseball coming to Madison is about to become more than talk. This evening there'll be a groundbreaking ceremony for the stadium that will host the new team.

Ralph Nelson is the managing partner for Ballcorps LLC the owners' group for the double-a franchise. He joined us for a special Saturday edition of Leadership Perspectives.

Since the Huntsville stars left that's been a dream for fans. This evening that dream gets a little more tangible with a groundbreaking for the new stadium at town Madison.

Nelson is certainly excited about a new home for their team. Right now the Bay Bears are in Mobile and affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels.

But what will the major league connection be in 2020, when play starts in Madison?