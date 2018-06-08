× The Beach Boys set to perform in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Beach Boys are surfing their way into the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the VBC on November 13!

The Beach Boys have been making music for more than half a century and have fans worldwide. They are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Scott Totten continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

The Beach Boys play an astoundingly busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows a year, ranging from sundrenched summer festivals to gala New Year’s celebrations and special events across the globe.

Even more than the Beatles, The Beach Boys found through their music the key to unfading youth—and they made copies for everyone. To these guys, the beach isn’t just a place where the surf comes to play—it’s where life is renewed and made whole again!

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. You can purchase yours at the VBC Box Office, through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.