Road closures for Madison Summer 10K & 5K may impact ACT test takers

MADISON, Ala. – If your child is taking the ACT Saturday morning at Bob Jones High School you may want to plan accordingly. The Madison Summer 10K and 5K runs will be taking place and the school sits directly on the roads being blocked off from traffic.

"That includes the areas of Old Madison Pike, East View Drive, Hughes Road, and all the way into the downtown area," Captain John Stringer explained.

The race is an annual event. The Madison Police Department said roads will be closed starting at 7:10 in the morning.

Captain Stringer said if a student gets stuck behind one of the barricades that are blocking the road they can call the police department. He said someone will come out and let them through so that they can make it to their ACT test.

"We do have officers that have been instructed to use discretion. To wait until there is a safe break in the running patterns and the groups. We will make sure they get through. We are going to make sure we do our best to make sure everybody can get to the test on time," Captain Stringer said.

The Madison Police Department is encouraging people to leave early for the test. Captain Stringer said there are alternate routes drivers can take.

"One of the best ways you are going to be able to get in is to take Wall Triana Highway to the Eastview Drive extension and come into the campus through the back way," Captain Stringer said.

The department is hopeful folks will plan accordingly.

The Madison Police Department plans to reopen the roads at around 10 in the morning.