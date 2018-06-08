Resources for suicide prevention

Posted 7:47 am, June 8, 2018, by

WHNT is Taking Action to provide information on an important public health issue: suicide.  It’s the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. It’s important to know, you are not alone. There are a number of resources available for people to turn to when feeling lost or desperate.

Here is a compiled list of resource for those seeking help:

  • SPEAK (Suicide. Prevention. Empowerment. Awareness. Knowledge.) – An organization established to address the increasing incident of suicide in the north Alabama community.  SPEAK provides resources on topics such as suicide, feelings, self-esteem, bullying, depression, anxiety and social media through the SPEAK North Alabama app and other initiatives.
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – You can reach the lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255. It is a free, 24/7 service that can provide suicidal persons or those around them with support, information and local resources.
  • Crisis Text Line – Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation, available 24/7, with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line.
  • For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.
  • For online chat, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides a confidential chat service, with counselors available 24/7.

Common warning signs of suicide:

  • Talking about wanting to die
  • Looking for a way to kill oneself
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
  • Talking about being a burden to others
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
  • Acting anxious, agitated, or recklessly
  • Sleeping too little or too much
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
  • Displaying extreme mood swings

What to do if you believe a friend is suicidal:

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt
  • Call one of the resources above
  • Take the person to an emergency room, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

 

 