Mom, 6 children taken to hospital after wreck outside Albertville

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash near Albertville sent a mom and six children to the hospital late Friday morning. Responders took two of the children, who were in critical condition, to Birmingham in helicopters for treatment. The others were sent to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

The crash happened on Old McVille road.

Multiple agencies responded to the single-vehicle wreck. State Troopers are investigating.