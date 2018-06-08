Dogs’ bucket list includes trip to Athens City Hall

ATHENS, Ala. – A dog fighting his second battle with cancer recently visited Athens City Hall.

Karen and John Griffith, who live in East Limestone, saw Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks at a recent event and asked if they could bring their two dogs to City Hall to meet him because the trip was on the dogs’ bucket list. On Friday, June 8, Dodger and Cocoa toured City Hall, had their picture made with the mayor, and pretended to be mayors for the day.

Karen said Dodger currently has cancer and diabetes and treatment is no longer an option. Cocoa also has health issues.

The couple took the dogs recently to the beach as part of their bucket list. The next item on the list is getting ice cream at Kreme Delite in Downtown Athens.

The dogs visited several employees and enjoyed the attention they received during their City Hall visit.

“These are the fun days at City Hall when we can share in the joy of children and pets being excited about visiting us,” Marks said.