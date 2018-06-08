Alabama State Games return to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Alabama State Games are back in the Rocket City. It's the first time since 2004 that the games have been hosted in Huntsville.

"One thing is, we haven't been back in a while," said Anthony Terling, VP of External Affairs.

Terling says a bigger city and bigger venue brings an even better show for its 36th year.

"It's an olympic style event for youth, adult, seniors and those with disabilities. You'll see a lot of those olympic values and traditions pulled out with our opening ceremony," Terling explained.

The games host more than 20 sports over a 3-day weekend.

"You'll see a mixed-use of sports. It's entertainment, it's sports and it's a reminder of those about this community. So this event is all encompassing," said Terling.

Athletes will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals on top of qualifying for the State Games of America.

The games will begin Friday at the VBC. Admission is free. The opening ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

For additional information on opening ceremony festivities and sporting competitions, click here to view and download the official venue map or call 1-800-467-0422.