Total Dental Care’s Free Dental Day is set for June 29th in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Total Dental Care’s 8th Annual Free Dental Day and Canned Food Drive is set for June 29th.

Chris and Carol Harper started Total Dental Care in Guntersville back in 2010.

“Even though we’re not from Guntersville, I feel like the people here, the community, they treated us just like we’re local. We love it here. There’s nowhere we’d rather be,” Harper said.

Right off the bat, they knew they wanted to give back.

“That was one of the first things that I knew I always wanted to do was set up a free dental day to give back to the community.”

Now it’s in its eighth year running.

“We’ll usually do 15 to $20,000 worth of free dentistry,” Harper said, “It makes us happy, it makes our staff happy. I’ve had grown men hug me. People who have been dealing with toothaches for six months and they can’t afford to go see a dentist.”

The office closes to regular patients and the staff volunteers their time. It grows bigger every year.

“Even though it’s the hardest working day of the year, it’s still our favorite,” Harper said.

The free event will start at 7 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

The staff will provide free cleanings, fillings and extractions for adults without insurance who cannot otherwise afford care, one service per person. First come, first served. Registration begins at 7 a.m. sharp. If you arrive before 7, there will be a sign-up sheet outside to reserve your place in line. You must be present at 7 when they begin registration or you will forfeit your place in line.

Adults must be 19 years or older, have valid photo ID, have a list of your current medications, and donate two canned goods to our food drive.

Patients with dental insurance are not eligible. Extensive surgical extractions and sedation cannot be provided at this event. They will see as many patients as they can until 4 p.m. In prior years, that has been about 100 patients.

The staff asks that due to space limitations, only the patient receiving treatment can come inside the office, so please do not bring children or other companions with you.