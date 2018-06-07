× Sheriff’s Office asking help to identify woman in death investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a body found in a wooded area around Low Gap Road and Cave Spring Road just before noon Thursday. The Office has released the following information in hopes it will help identify the person.

Caucasian or Hispanic Female

Dark Hair

5’3” to 5”6” in Height

150 Pounds

Red Pajama Pants with Ginger Bread Cookie Men Imprints

Pink Under Shirt

Black Tank Top

Cerebral Shunt Medical Device

No further details are available at this time. If you have information regarding this incident or possible identity contact 256-533-8820 or 256-722-7181.