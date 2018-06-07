× New School Superintendents of Alabama executive director hired after former director becomes State Superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) announced they have hired Ryan Hollingsworth as Executive Director.

This comes after the Alabama State Department of Education board voted to choose Eric Mackey as State Superintendent of Education. Mackey previously headed SSA.

Hollingsworth will lead the staff of SSA as Executive Director beginning July 1, 2018, SSA said in a press release. Hollingsworth is currently the superintendent of Marion County Schools in Hamilton, where he has served for ten years. He held multiple positions within that school system before that: Assistant Superintendent, Central Office Supervisor, Assistant Principal at Hamilton Middle School, and Science teacher and coach at Hamilton High School.

According to its website, SSA is the professional association for school system executives and their leadership teams. In his role there Hollingsworth will provide assistance to superintendents, collaborate with the State Department of Education, provide quality professional learning opportunities for superintendents, and be a leading voice in sound public policy development and advocacy according to the organization.

Hollingsworth already knows his way around the job. SSA says he has been active in the work of SSA, serving as the Legislative Chair from 2010-2011; as a CLAS Board Member from 2011-12; as the District 7 President from 2012-14; as the Treasurer from 2015-2017; and currently serves as President-elect of SSA with his term ending in June of this year. He has mentored several superintendents.

Eric Mackey, former SSA Executive Director and current State Superintendent, said in a statement: “He is an excellent local superintendent with the right set of skills and experience to lead SSA forward into the future. Personally and professionally, I look forward to working with him in the years to come to advance educational opportunities for all students across our state.”