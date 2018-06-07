Fire at Florence law firm has College Street blocked

FLORENCE, Ala. – Firefighters and police in Florence are on the scene of a fire at a downtown law firm. They have blocked off the streets around the East College Street Location.

Firefighters are at the Potts and Young Law Firm. They say the fire started around 3:00 Thursday morning.

There is heavy smoke in the area. At this point, firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

At this time, there are no injuries reported as a result of the fire. Police ask everyone to avoid the area.