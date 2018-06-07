Dirty ice makers and drink nozzles in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Lauderdale County
Cici’s Pizza #166
157 Cox Creek Parkway S, Florence
Violations:
- Spoiled spinach and cucumbers – food discarded upon inspection
Score: 80
Limestone County
Asian Cuisine
229 French Farms Blvd, Athens
Violations:
- Food at improper temperatures
- Wings 116F, Steak 109F, Fried chicken 105F
- Damaged plastic lids
- Drink nozzles and ice maker in need of cleaning
Score: 84
Madison County
Papa Jack’s
3318 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville
Violations:
- No chemical test papers available
- Chicken gizzards too warm at 47F, chicken at 47F, Egg rolls at 44F
- No soap at restroom hand sinks
Score: 83
Clean Plate:
Colbert County
Southern Barbeque
425 West Avalon Avenue, Sheffield
Score: 99