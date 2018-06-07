Arab dad facing drug, child endangerment charges after officers find 3-year-old wandering alone at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- A phone call to the Arab Police Department started a response that stuck with the responding officers and ended with a dad facing drug and child endangerment charges.

"Around nine o'clock we received a call about a 3-year-old child who was walking around the apartment complex," Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said, "Officers arrived on scene and found the male child."

The young boy was alone. Officers started knocking on doors around the complex to find out if the neighbors knew where he lived.

Neighbors pointed them in the right direction and they knocked on the door.

"The door was partially open," Washburn said, "The officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence."

Washburn added there were drugs and drug paraphernalia within the little boy's reach. There wasn't an adult anywhere around.

Eventually, the boy's dad showed up and told officers his kid was asleep.

"The officers advised him that he wasn't," Washburn said.

Johnathan Kilgo said he went to the store to get milk.

"The child then was taken with us. We placed the child in one of our units and drove to the police department where we contacted DHR," Washburn said.

The boy was released to his grandparents.

"These kinds of situations really tug at your heart," Washburn said, "A million things could have happened, and all of those things kind of go through your mind as an officer and as a parent. It just makes you come home and hug your kids a little tighter that night."

Kilgo is facing drug charges and endangering the welfare of a child.