Sheriff Chuck Phillips wins Republican Party nomination, faces Greg Lewis for Jackson County Sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The results are in and Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips wins the Republican primary by a landslide. After a very grueling campaign on both ends, Sheriff Chuck Phillips will continue on the race for sheriff. Phillips won over Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler.

Hepler said his goal was to bring new and fresh ideas to an office that has been run by tradition. Sheriff Phillips has held that title for years. He received 76% of the votes Tuesday.

Phillips will return to the ballot this fall to compete against his Democratic opponent, Greg Lewis. He said he wouldn’t have gotten this far without the support of his friends and employees but most importantly his family. “I want to thank my wife and my family. Without them I could not do what I do. Not just during this election have they been behind me, my whole 36 year career my family has been behind me and I really appreciate that,” said Sheriff Phillips.

We spoke with Chief Hepler who said congratulations to the Phillips camp. He also wishes good luck to the future of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.