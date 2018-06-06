× Motlow takes majority of votes in Lauderdale County Probate Judge race

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – One of the Republican primary races we have been watching closely in northwest Alabama was for Probate Judge in Lauderdale County. In his first campaign ever, appointed Probate Judge Will Motlow handily beat challenger William Smith.

As the sun set over Florence, activity at the Lauderdale County Courthouse increased. Box by box, 32 voting precincts began bringing in the election ballots. As the results were displayed, appointed Probate Judge Will Motlow’s name started leading the race.

Motlow admits he was concerned with challenger William Smith. Smith had been appointed to two offices of his own, Lauderdale County Commission and License Commissioner.

By the time Motlow came to the courthouse around 8:30 P.M. he was confident in his hard work during the campaign. Motlow took the race 68% of the votes cast.

“It is very satisfying to be elected to a full term; the voters put that trust and confidence in me; particularly by the margin that they did,” said Motlow.

Almost 9,000 votes were cast in the Republican primary race for Lauderdale County Probate Judge. With no democratic candidate on the other side, Judge Motlow will not have to face anyone in the November general election.

There were other Republican primaries of note in Lauderdale County.

George Tucker won the Coroners race against Max Williams with 55% of the vote.

Larry J. Hill won the Lauderdale County Board of Education Place 4 race against Joshua Miller with 66% of the vote in that race.