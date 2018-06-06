× MidCity Huntsville adds Marriott’s Aloft Hotels to development

Huntsville, Ala. — A new hotel will be opening its doors in 2019, according to a news release. RCP Companies announced Thursday a design of the Urban-inspired lodge will begin this summer and construction is expected to begin late 2018.

A release stated every hotel is individually customized to fit the community. The six-story building will be located in The Pointe with 130 rooms. Several key features listed are a Re:mix lounge, loft-like guest rooms, WXYZ bar and Re:fuel cafe.

RCP says there is plenty of reasons why they chose to add a Marriott’s aloft.

“The hotel is functional yet architecturally unique which fits well with our commitment to create great experiences in every aspect of MidCity,” explains Max Grelier, co-founder, RCP Companies. “The Aloft brand also complements our music and culture initiatives and provides a social gathering place for events and happenings at MidCity. RCP is proud of its continued relationship with the Yedla team and expects that this hotel is the first of many compelling hospitality brands that will soon call MidCity home.”

Yedla Management Company is listed as the manager of the company. Srinath Yedla, CEO of the company, expresses his excitement in the release.

“Yedla Management Company is delighted to have been appointed as Manager of the Aloft Hotel at MidCity Huntsville,” Yedla said. “This management opportunity allows us to expand our local presence and continue to be part of the revitalization and growth of Huntsville.”

The mix-used development has already attracted several new faces to its site, such as a Wahlburgers, Dave and Buster’s, and High Point Climbing Gym.

Marriott’s Aloft has over 140 hotels in 20 different countries.