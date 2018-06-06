× Man injured in Athens shooting, authorities investigating

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation at a home in the Canebrake community.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the shooting took place on the 23000 block of Founders Circle. He added the victim was flown to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

“We do not feel there is a threat of harm to anyone else in the community,” Johnson said. “We are working to obtain information and verify information, and at this time, I cannot release any further details.”

