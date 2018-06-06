Madison County Farmers Market to hold grand opening celebration this weekend

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Farmers Market will hold a grand opening celebration this Saturday at 10 a.m.

You can visit the farmer’s market at 1022 Cook Avenue, Huntsville, Alabama 35801.

Some of the produce you can purchase this season are fresh fruits, corn, okra, tomatoes, peppers, local honey, and a variety of other products.

All produce and products are homemade and homegrown and everything sold at the market is locally produced.

The market is open every Wednesday through Saturday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

The Madison County Farmer’s Market is one of the oldest institutions still in business. It was started in the basement of the Madison County Courthouse in 1814.