John Stallworth Celebrity Golf Tournament ready for annual pairings party

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For 16 years now the John Stallworth foundation has hosted a celebrity golf tournament to help raise money, and with the tournament comes the annual pairings party and silent auction. The pairings party is Thursday night at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. The silent auction and cocktail reception starts at 6:00 pm, with the actual pairings party running from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm, and it's hosted by WHNT News 19's Christine Killimayer. Stallworth knows a lot has gone into making this tournament and his foundation a success. The celebrities, the community, and especially his wife deserves a lot of credit. "It's more than her being a part of the success of the foundation, it's more about her being part of the success of John Stallworth the person. I've grown a lot. I thank God everyday that she was there to help bring me up, and help me to mature," Pro Football Hall of Fame John Stallworth said. "Life would be much different had it not been for my wife in my life. I want you guys to put that on television and print that, so she can read that."

The actual celebrity golf tournament tees off Friday morning at 7:00 am, at Hampton Cove golf course.