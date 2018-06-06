Bill Jones, Wes Kitchens will face off in Nov. for Alabama House District 27

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala — Republican voters picked Wes Kitchens over Ronnie Opolka in the Alabama House of Representatives, District 27 race. He’ll face Democrat Bill Jones in the general election.

“We had a lot of great support from people in Marshall, Blount, and DeKalb counties. I’m just humbled by their support,” Kitchens said.

A lifelong Marshall County resident, Kitchens is the president of the Arab Chamber of Commerce.

“I talk about my three ‘Es’ of the campaign: the economy, education, and ethical leadership. And those are the three things that I will continue with throughout my campaign, making sure that we have somebody who understands the business principles and works with businesses already,” Kitchens said, “I’m going to be that voice for business. I’m also going to be a voice for education. My parents were educators, and I’m going to make sure that our teachers and students have the funding that they need, and make sure that I’m going to stand up for them and be that voice for them. Also, I’m going to make sure that we have a strong, ethical, leader in Montgomery.”

Democrat Bill Jones, a Guntersville resident and veteran, didn’t have opposition. A statement to WHNT News 19 reads — “I am looking forward to the campaign season where I can show my plan to represent the people of District 27. I am just a working guy who cares about the people of Alabama. My plan centers around the issues that we face every day, education, healthcare and jobs. I plan to fully fund education without raising taxes. I will work with the governor to expand Medicaid so we will not lose any more rural hospitals and I will work with local business leaders to bring quality jobs to our area. For more information please visit my website at www.electjones27.com”

Jones said he never considered himself a politician and he did not take the decision to run for state office lightly. He is a member of the Warrenton United Methodist Church.

Kitchens owns and operates a small cattle farm. He is a member of Arab First Baptist Church.