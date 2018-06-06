× Authorities arrest Breaking Boundaries Foundation president for possessing child pornography

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The non-profit organization leader faces nine counts of child pornography after authorities found ‘multiple’ images on ‘multiple’ electronic devices, according to a news release. The release says images appear to not be of local victims at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Terrence Michael Sweeney, 56, was arrested after law enforcement conducted a search at the 11000 block of Irene Drive at 6 a.m.

Sweeney is currently listed as the organization’s president. Breaking Boundaries was founded after the April 2011 tornadoes swept through the Tennessee Valley. He and his wife, Luci Stubblefield-Sweeney, co-founded the organization as a disaster relief but later transitioned their focus to break the boundaries created by unforeseen life-changing events, according to their website.

The 56-year-old announced he was running as a Democratic candidate, seeking the Mo Brooks’ seat in Congress. However, he did not appear on the ballot. He is also a Navy veteran.

He is in the Madison County Jail on a $180,000 bond.