Albertville police officer found not guilty of reckless endangerment charge

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville Police Officer has been cleared of charges connected to a January arrest. Sgt. David Atwell turned himself in to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office in January in connection to a domestic violence warrant.

According to court records dated June 4, Atwell was found not guilty of a reckless endangerment charge following a bench trial.