5th Congressional District candidates say ‘accessibility’ is important in campaigning and beyond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Incumbent Republican Mo Brooks and Democratic challenger Peter Joffrion both said they welcome opportunities to meet with the people in the 5th district.

Incumbent Brooks, seeking his fifth term, said he doesn’t plan on making many changes on the campaign trail to the general election.

“I’m going to speak candidly, I’m going to act ethically,” Brooks said.

Brooks said accessibility to voters remains an important campaign component for him. He said he’s always happy to set up a meeting with anyone in his district.

Brooks tells people to call one on his offices to schedule an appointment. You can find those phone numbers on his website here.

Brooks beat Clayton Hinchman in Tuesday’s primary election by some 20,000 votes. Still, 35,000 voters chose Hinchman.

People will get a chance to make another choice on November 6th. That vote is where Democratic Candidate Joffrion is setting his sights.

“The best thing I can do for the people in this district is to go around the district and listen to what they have to say,” Joffrion said. “Because the only way to be a voice for the people, is to actually listen to what is of concern to them.”

Brooks said he’s always open to talking with anyone. Joffrion said he pledges to have a minimum of four quarterly meetings across the district if he wins.