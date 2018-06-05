Twinkle Cavanaugh will face Will Ainsworth in July runoff, no winner is decided in Republican primary for Lt. Governor

Republicans in Alabama will have to go to the polls again on July 17 in order to pick their party’s nominee to run for governor in November. Candidates Twinkle Cavanaugh and Will Ainsworth received the highest percentage of votes. One candidate needed to get 50-percent or more of the vote in order to win the primary.

Cavanaugh had initially been expected to run for governor when she announced she was seeking the empty Lt. Governor seat vacated when Governor Kay Ivey assumed office.

