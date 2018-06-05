Steve Marshall will face Troy King in July runoff, no winner is decided in Republican primary for Attorney General

Republicans in Alabama will have to go to the polls again on July 17 in order to pick their party’s nominee to run for Attorney General in November. Attorney General Steve Marshall and former Attorney General Troy King received the highest percentage of votes. One candidate needed to get 50-percent or more of the vote in order to win the primary.

Political analysts had a close eye on this race saying it was the “most competitive” of all the races with an evenly split electorate. Opponents Chess Bedsole and Alice Martin kept the race tight.

The current attorney general got his job after former Governor Bentley appointed then-Attorney General Luther Strange to the U.S. Senate. Bentley was under investigation by Strange’s office at the time.

The Marshall campaign spent nearly $2 million on the race according to Alabama campaign finance records.

The former Attorney General served two Alabama Governors and one Attorney General and completed a six-year tenure as Attorney General.

According to Alabama campaign finance records King has spent about $1.4 million in the race.

Martin released a statement conceding Tuesday night: