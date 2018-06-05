Pacific Tropical Development Likely This Week

Subtropical Storm Alberto kicked off the Atlantic Hurricane Season, but now it’s time for the Pacific season to start up. This week an area of showers and storms off the southeastern coast of Mexico has been organizing and will likely become a Tropical Depression by Wednesday.

The disturbance is moving into an area of warm waters and little wind shear – both favorable conditions for tropical development. This will likely become a tropical storm by the end of the week. Even as it strengthens it is not expected to impact land, but we’ll still be keeping a close eye on it.

This would be the second tropical depression of the Eastern Pacific Hurricane season, but a named tropical storm has yet to form. If this disturbance strengthens into a tropical storm it would become Tropical Storm Aletta.

The Eastern Pacific Hurricane Season officially starts on May 15th, while the first named storm on average occurs by June 10th. This puts this season off to a pretty typical start.