Limestone County School Board terminates Tanner High School principal

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Officials with the Limestone County School Board voted to terminate Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon on Tuesday.

Gordon was placed on paid administrative leave March 12 after officials say they received numerous complaints about the environment at the school.

Superintendent Tom Sisk released the following statement regarding the school board’s decision:

“After a principal completes a probationary period, the board of education must decide whether to give that principal a three-year contract or terminate that principal. Prior to making this decision, we carefully review all available information and viewpoints. The only consideration in making this decision is what is best for the students. Today, I recommended, and the board approved, the termination of Louis Gordon effective at the end of his probationary period. Based on the information we received, I believe this is the best course of action for the students of Tanner High School. I wish Mr. Gordon all the best in his future endeavors.”

Gordon’s termination takes effect June 30.