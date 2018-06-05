Joseph Siegelman takes the Democratic primary for Lt. Governor, moving on to the general election

The voters of Alabama have chosen Joseph Siegelman in the Democratic primary race for the governor’s seat. Siegelman will now face off against a Republican opponent on November 6.

Siegelman is the son of former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman. “The first thing we need is a change in mindset. We can’t let a political agenda cloud the decisions that come out of the Attorney General’s office. Every day we need to be thinking what can we do to serve the people of Alabama and make their lives better,” explained Siegelman at a public forum on AAMU campus.

Analysts saw Siegelman’s name recognition as a strength while opponent Chris Christie had a slight edge in campaign funds.

