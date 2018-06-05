Election Live Blog: Follow the storylines as results come in
So, it’s election night. Always a fun time in the news business. First things first, this is an excellent site to keep up with results:
http://whnt.com/2018/06/01/election-results-check-results-of-the-june-5-2018-primary-election/
With 2 percent of vote in, GOP Lt. Gov. Race shows Twinkle Cavanaugh at 44 percent and Will Ainsworth at 42 percent.
Early, early returns show Ivey running away with it in Mobile.
Wraps up. Battle needs to keep Gov. Ivey from 50.1 in order to make a runoff.
Tommy Battle tells supporters, campaign is about making Alabama a better state. Says Alabama can do better .
Dem race for Governor: 2 percent of vote in: Maddox 46 percent, Cobb 29 percent, Doug Smith 11 percent, James Fields 9 percent.
We’re now showing Ivey at 56 percent with 2 percent of vote in. Battle is second at 27 percent, Dawson at 13 percent.
Our political panel is a sharp group, worth checking out. So is David Kumbroch making sense out of the whole map … for every major race.
Team coverage now .@whnt 2…& at 9p on .@whnt #ValleyVotes #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/Zq6L2qjjjD
— PCBS (@PCBSNews19) June 6, 2018
Basically, the favorites are generally up, but it’s just too soon to tell much.
Here’s an exercise while we wait for numbers. Absolutely stay on the WHNT News 19 results page, but open a few other results links and try to make sense of what’s happening.
Congressman Mo Brooks is ahead of political newcomer Clayton Hinchman, 61-39 with 1 percent of the vote in. Brooks and Hinchman tangled a bit on the last day of the campaign over why Hinchman was being endorsed by a number of retired Army generals. Here’s the story: http://whnt.com/2018/06/04/congressman-mo-brooks-challenger-clayton-hinchman-tangle-over-endorsements-lobbying-claims/
Seeing that Mobile numbers are starting to come in. Interesting question on whether Battle’s efforts to travel the state made a dent at the bottom of the map.
AP’s Kim Chandler sensibly points out the Birmingham vote will be a key (early?) measure for Cobb and Maddox, in the Democratic race for governor.
The rest of the Republicans in the AG’s race also spent money: Bedsole has spent $1.46 million, former AG Troy King has spent $1.41 million, and former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin has spent $791,000
And there’s been a good bit of money thrown into the GOP primary for AG. Steve Marshall, who was appointed by Gov. Bentley after he sent former AG Luther Strange to the Senate, has spent $2.1 million. That’s nearly as much as Tommy Battle.
Jess Brown, WHNT News 19’s political analyst is especially interested in the Republican race for Attorney General. He thinks Chess Bedsole, a former Trump staffer, has a good chance to make the runoff with Steve Marshall. So, we’ll keep an eye on that race.
Right now, our election results are showing Tommy Battle with 75 percent of the vote. That one’s not likely to hold up.
And having spent a lot of time over the years reporting on candidate cash, I’ve spent very little time on the issue of buyer’s remorse. Basically, how often do donors regret their support?
In the GOP gubernatorial race, Mobile area Sen. Bill Hightower has spent $1.1 million and Hoover evangelist Scott Dawson has spent $800,000.
It will be interesting to see how much voter support campaign money buys. Gov. Kay Ivey has spent $4 million, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has spent $2.4 million.
Whoops, now at 5 percent Cavanaugh has 46 percent, Ainsworth at 37 percent.