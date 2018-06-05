Election Live Blog: Follow the storylines as results come in

WATCH LIVE: Continuous coverage of the 2018 primary election with the latest results
Posted 7:32 pm, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:34PM, June 5, 2018

So, it’s election night. Always a fun time in the news business. First things first, this is an excellent site to keep up with results:

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:17 pm

Whoops, now at 5 percent Cavanaugh has 46 percent, Ainsworth at 37 percent. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:16 pm

With 2 percent of vote in, GOP Lt. Gov. Race shows Twinkle Cavanaugh at 44 percent and Will Ainsworth at 42 percent. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:14 pm

Early, early returns show Ivey running away with it in Mobile. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:13 pm

Wraps up. Battle needs to keep Gov. Ivey from 50.1 in order to make a runoff. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:12 pm

Tommy Battle tells supporters, campaign is about making Alabama a better state. Says Alabama can do better .

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:10 pm

Dem race for Governor: 2 percent of vote in: Maddox 46 percent, Cobb 29 percent, Doug Smith 11 percent, James Fields 9 percent. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:08 pm

We’re now showing Ivey at 56 percent with 2 percent of vote in. Battle is second at 27 percent, Dawson at 13 percent. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:07 pm

Our political panel is a sharp group, worth checking out. So is David Kumbroch making sense out of the whole map … for every major race. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:06 pm

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:05 pm

Basically, the favorites are generally up, but it’s just too soon to tell much. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:04 pm

Here’s an exercise while we wait for numbers. Absolutely stay on the WHNT News 19 results page, but open a few other results links and try to make sense of what’s happening. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20188:02 pm

Congressman Mo Brooks is ahead of political newcomer Clayton Hinchman, 61-39 with 1 percent of the vote in. Brooks and Hinchman tangled a bit on the last day of the campaign over why Hinchman was being endorsed by a number of retired Army generals. Here’s the story: http://whnt.com/2018/06/04/congressman-mo-brooks-challenger-clayton-hinchman-tangle-over-endorsements-lobbying-claims/

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:53 pm

Seeing that Mobile numbers are starting to come in. Interesting question on whether Battle’s efforts to travel the state made a dent at the bottom of the map. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:49 pm

AP’s Kim Chandler sensibly points out the Birmingham vote will be a key (early?) measure for Cobb and Maddox, in the Democratic race for governor. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:46 pm

The rest of the Republicans in the AG’s race also spent money: Bedsole has spent $1.46 million, former AG Troy King has spent $1.41 million, and former U.S. Attorney Alice Martin has spent $791,000

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:45 pm

And there’s been a good bit of money thrown into the GOP primary for AG. Steve Marshall, who was appointed by Gov. Bentley after he sent former AG Luther Strange to the Senate, has spent $2.1 million. That’s nearly as much as Tommy Battle. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:42 pm

Jess Brown, WHNT News 19’s political analyst is especially interested in the Republican race for Attorney General. He thinks Chess Bedsole, a former Trump staffer, has a good chance to make the runoff with Steve Marshall. So, we’ll keep an eye on that race. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:41 pm

Right now, our election results are showing Tommy Battle with 75 percent of the vote. That one’s not likely to hold up. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:39 pm

And having spent a lot of time over the years reporting on candidate cash, I’ve spent very little time on the issue of buyer’s remorse. Basically, how often do donors regret their support? 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:38 pm

In the GOP gubernatorial race, Mobile area Sen. Bill Hightower has spent $1.1 million and Hoover evangelist Scott Dawson has spent $800,000. 

Brian Lawson June 5, 20187:37 pm

It will be interesting to see how much voter support campaign money buys. Gov. Kay Ivey has spent $4 million, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle has spent $2.4 million. 