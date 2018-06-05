Decatur Police seek public’s help in identifying two suspects

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is requesting public assistance to identify the male and female pictured in the surveillance video taken at the Publix located on Beltline Road.

On May 28, 2018, the suspects are believed to have used a stolen debit card that was taken from a vehicle breaking and entering on Brownstone Court SW.

The Decatur Police Department asks that anyone with information related to the identity of this individuals to please contact Det. Michael Kitchens at 256-341-4668 or mkitchens@decatur-al.gov.

* HELP ID * On May 28, 2018, the mand and woman pictured are believed to have used a stolen debit card at Publix that was taken from a vehicle breaking and entering on Brownstone Court SW. Contact Det. Michael Kitchens at 256-341-4668 or mkitchens@decatur-al.gov. pic.twitter.com/coFUmowkLQ — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) June 5, 2018