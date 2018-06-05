Congressman Mo Brooks moves on to general election, defeats Hinchman in 5th district primary election

The GOP primary for the 5th District congressional seat heated up in the final days of the campaign, but when voters went to the polls Tuesday, four-term incumbent Mo Brooks of Huntsville won handily.

Brooks defeated retired U.S. Army captain Clayton Hinchman.

Brooks who is well-known nationally for his tough rhetoric on issues like immigration, health and budget deficits, was endorsed by President Trump in the week before Tuesday’s vote.

Brooks, 64, has served as a Madison County District Attorney and a Madison County Commission member, before his election to Congress in 2010. He ran unsuccessfully in the U.S. Senate race last year, that was ultimately won by Democrat Doug Jones.

Brooks had been criticized by Hinchman, 35, for not listening to voters in the district and Hinchman received a number of endorsements from retired Army generals in the finals days of the campaign.

Brooks suggested that the retired officers’ endorsements of Hinchman may have been tied to Hinchman’s work in Washington, D.C. on behalf of the Military Officers Association.

Hinchman, complained that Brooks had poor relationships in the district and in Washington.

But in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome Brooks’ advantages in campaign cash and name recognition.

Brooks also boasted endorsements from the National Rifle Association, the Alabama Farmers Federation and the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Brooks criticized Hinchman for distorting his record and criticized the Texas-born businessman for comments to the Decatur Daily newspaper that suggested he supported immigration reform and a long-term path to citizenship.

Brooks will now face Democrat Peter Joffrion in the Nov. 6 election. Visit our results page for the latest on all of the races.