Authorities search for escaped inmate from Decatur facility

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, an inmate from the North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur escaped around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Jared Kendrick Jones, 23, weighs about 130 lbs, is 5’9″ tall, and has black hair and brown eyes. Jones was last seen wearing blue jeans, a bright orange shirt with black and white stripes, and black shoes.

Anyone with information concerning Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency,¬† the¬†North Alabama Community Based Facility or call Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.