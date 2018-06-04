Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Huntsville Police open new SORNA office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Police Department are relocating their joint SORNA office.

The office will be the location for sex offender registration and a more convenient improvement from the agency's previous location.

Where the state probation office once stood on Wheeler Avenue, is now home to the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act offices.

"The persons that were coming in to do their quarterly registration or their initial registration would have to wait for an investigator to come downstairs, buzz them through the door, walk them upstairs and do all their paperwork upstairs," said Lt. Donny Shaw with MCSO.

It's a one-stop shop to eliminate any inconvenience when registering. "Now it's just a walk up station, everything can be done at a window, at a service window," said Shaw.

The move is also making room for some other re-locations within the agency. "Our patrol division, commander, and all the supervisors associated with patrol now have offices in this building also behind the SORNA office."

Lt. Shaw says this move also opens up some space for the investigations division.