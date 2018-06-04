Improvements on the way for Ditto Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Huntsville's gateway to the Tennessee River is getting a much-needed facelift. Ditto Landing received a $10,000 grant to kickstart a renovation project to improve the public restrooms and campsites.

"We're excited about them, we're excited to announce that today," Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said.

Alabama lawmakers and the Madison County Commission came together to gift a grant to Ditto Landing to pay for maintenance improvements. "To make Ditto Landing what it needs to be which is a great place," Ditto Landing Executive Director Brandi Quick said.

"It was a grant from TVA lieu of taxes money," Representative Mike Ball said."This is where Huntsville meets and interacts with the Tennessee River and this is really a gem that we need to promote more," Senator Clay Scofield said.

Park officials say it's been nearly a decade since the bathrooms were renovated. The project lays out a plan to replace exterior doors and partitions on restrooms as well as add doors to showers. "I think it will look completely different once we get done," Quick said.

New fire rings, picnic tables, and grills are also part of the project. This is all to pave the way for future development of the park. "The master plan has us adding 41 new campsites in the very first phase and improving the entryway to the property," Quick said.

Improving the facilities will help accommodate the increased amount of campers park officials hope will visit ditto landing in the years to come.

Park officials expect the renovations to be complete within the next 60 days. A final cost estimate for the project hasn't been determined, but the improvements are expected to be about $50,000.

Park officials say phase one of the master plan is estimated to cost $550,000 and should be complete in about 18 months.