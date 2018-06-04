× How to check your polling place before you go to vote in the 2018 primary elections on Tuesday

Before each time you go to vote, election officials encourage you to check your polling place. It’s a simple process that we’ve done our best to speed up even more.

All you have to do is visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s website here. We’ve linked the specific part of the website that allows you to check your polling place.

Fill out the county where you vote, your last name, and your birthday.

Make sure you look at the polling place for the upcoming election, not just the default one that is listed.