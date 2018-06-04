Franklin County residents to decide fate of 1-cent sales tax on Tuesday

RUSSELLVILLE, ALA. – Residents in Franklin County have a local referendum to vote on during Tuesday’s primary. Whether you select a Republican or a Democratic ballot, you will have a decision to make on a continued sales tax.

A one-cent sales tax supporting schools and roads has been on the books since 2010. Every two years, it has to go before the people.

Franklin County Commissioners say 25% of the proceeds from the tax equals about $600-thousand a year. Money they have used to improve roads, mostly through matching state grants.

The remaining 75% of the sales tax collected is split between the Russellville City and Franklin County Board of Educations. Nearly $1.8-million goes directly into education. Funding which helps administrators with local teacher units and technology.

The Franklin County Road Department says they have over 800-miles of roads they must maintain. They also say hundreds of bridges fall into their maintenance plan, previous money collected has helped replace several aging structures. They say losing the funds from the tax would hurt them greatly.