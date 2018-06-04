× Former Huntsville superintendent nominated for Assistant Secretary of Army

Former Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Casey Wardynski has been nominated as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The White House made the announcement Monday.

The Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs is charged with overseeing the civilian and military manpower, human resources, soldier records and reserve and active component force structure.

Wardynski served as Huntsville School Superintendent from July 2011 to September 2016.