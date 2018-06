× Auburn pitcher Casey Mize goes to Detroit Tigers at #1 overall in MLB draft

AUBURN, Ala. – The Detroit Tigers have selected Auburn ace Casey Mize as the #1 overall pick in the MLB draft.

Mize posted an impressive 2.81 ERA over his career with the Auburn Tigers, racking up a 20-12 record.

He also punched out 319 batters over just 262.1 innings, earning him an impressive 10.95 K/9.

Mize is an Alabama native, hailing from Springville.

Detroit’s #1 pick is valued at $8,096,300, according to MLB.com.