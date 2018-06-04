× Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl receives contract extension

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Tigers basketball program has grown on and off the basketball court thanks to Bruce Pearl, according to a news article. The article announced his contract now runs until the 2022-2023 season.

Auburn’s athletic website, auburntigers.com, says since Pearl’s arrival (five years ago) three Southeastern Conference titles have been produced – the most in the program’s history.

“It was a historic season for Auburn basketball and one that was matched by excellence in the classroom as well,” Director of Athletics Allen Greene said in the article.

Off the court, the men’s academic progress rate (APR) has exponentially grown. The article notes the Tiger’s lead the SEC with 18 graduates and three seasons of perfect APR scores in basketball, respectively.

Pearl reminds fans of the institution’s creed and what his goals are.

“Our coaches and student-athletes believe in Auburn and we love it,” Pearl stated in the piece. “We came here to work hard, make a positive difference on the campus and in the community and bring credibility and championships back to Auburn basketball. I’m grateful to President Dr. Steven Leath and Director of Athletics Allen Greene for their commitment and support. My family is blessed to be a part of the Auburn Family.”