WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown talks congressional and governor’s race

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This past week, incumbent 5th District Congressman Mo Brooks released an endorsement letter from President Donald Trump for his re-election.

Republican challenger, Clay Hinchman, was joined by three retired army generals who endorsed his candidacy. The question is: do endorsements like these matter?

Recent polling indicates that in next weeks primary election, Republican Kay Ivey will get more votes than any of her challengers. Many are wondering, will she win without a runoff, and did the other candidates do everything they could to make it a tighter race?

We spoke to WHNT News 19 political analyst Jess Brown who provided an answer to both questions.