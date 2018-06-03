Search underway for Lawrence County man, missing since October

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — Another search is underway for missing 47-year-old Steven Patrick White according to officials. Authorities say the search is taking place in the Hatton area near HWY 101.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says this is their third time searching the area, and are now using search dogs. Officials are joined by volunteers hoping to find the man missing since October 2017.

White was last seen at his residence on the same highway in Town Creek.

If you have any information please call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291.

