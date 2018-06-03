Heat, humidity tumble for the first half of the week

We get a break from the heat, humidity, and constant storm chances to start this upcoming week as a large area of high pressure from the north settles over us.

Get set for a spring-like chill on Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures drop all the way down into upper-50s to low-60s! This is well below average for early June, when our morning lows are usually in the mid-60s. But we are definitely not complaining!

Drier air filtering into the region will rapidly cool at night, allowing the quick thermal drop. This will feel very crisp and refreshing, especially prior to sunrise; if you are “cool natured” you may want to grab a light jacket or sweater before heading out the door for an early walk or morning landscaping duties!

Dry air is also very easy to heat, which means temperatures will rebound back into the mid-80s on Monday, upper-80s on Tuesday. It will not feel nearly as oppressive compared to the past several days, and instead it will feel rather comfortable since the dry air will allow any sweat that develops to evaporate, effectively cooling the body.

We stay dry through at least the middle of the week, but the humidity starts to creep back in by the end of the week, along with another push of hot air from the west. That could bring us some widely spaced afternoon storms again, but how likely storms will be is still uncertain. We don’t see another good shot at widespread storms at least through the work week.