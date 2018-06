LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Florence man lost his life in an early morning vehicle crash Sunday according to officials. Authorities say 35-year-old Nicholas Ryan Parker died around 5:30 a.m.

Parker is said to have been driving a Ford Ranger when it ran off the road and turned over. The crash happened on AL-157 near the intersection of LA-36 according to authorities. Officials say he was pronounced at the scene.

An investigation is still underway.