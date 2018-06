Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new exhibit is opening at Huntsville Botanical Garden that will transport you to a land of wonder. It includes mythical creatures and a 25-foot dragon!

The 'Gardens of Myth' exhibition is a collection of incredibly realistic sculptures depicting creatures of myth from around the world. Each sculpture is handmade and painted by artist Kendall R. Hart and his team.

You can see tiny fairies and more from June 1 to October 31 and is included with garden admission or membership.