KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an AMBER Alert has for 1-year-old Madalynn Pearson from Kingsport, Tenn.

Pearson had last been seen at a Walmart in Kingsport around 3:00 AM Sunday morning. She was believed to be with 28-year-old Brooke Hayes who is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping. Hayes is now in custody.

UPDATE: Madalynn Pearson has been located and Brooke Hayes is in custody!

As always, thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/jBeoMRd1Nl — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 3, 2018