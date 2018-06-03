ADOC: Alabama death row inmate found dead in cell at Atmore prison

ATMORE, Ala. — According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), a death row inmate has died of an apparent suicide at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.

ADOC says prison officials found Jeffery Lynn Borden, 57, hanging by a bed sheet in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m. during a security check. Borden was pronounced dead at 3 a.m.

Officials say they have turned Borden’s body over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Borden was sentenced to death for the 1993 capital murder of his wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in Jefferson County.

Borden was scheduled to be executed October 5, but Chief U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins stayed the execution just hours before he was set to be given a lethal injection.